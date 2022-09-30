Kilkenny farmyard burglary: Two men charged in court

Two men chatting down the back of a courtroom showed ‘absolutely no remorse’ a judge at Kilkenny District Court observed, at a recent sitting.

Both men were defendants in a case being heard at the time.



Judge Geraldine Carthy highlighted the behaviour of Thomas O’Reilly, 49 St Kieran’s Crescent, and Edward O’Reilly, 2 St Mary’s Crescent, Hebron Halting Site. Both men were charged with burglary.

In their defence, solicitor Chris Hogan said he knew from speaking to his clients that they were taking the matter very seriously.

Evidence was heard that at 9.20pm on April 30 last gardaí attended the scene of a burglary at a farmyard in Ballyfoyle. The injured party had reported someone entered his property.

CCTV

CCTV at the property captured audio and visual coverage and gardaí identified the two men entering the dairy on the farm.

Both men were arrested and questioned.

Mr Hayes said the dwelling house of the farmer was not in the farmyard. The door to the dairy was open and no damage was caused, he added.



His client had spent three weeks on remand and that had given them time to reflect, Mr Hayes said.

He described it as an ‘opportunistic’ crime and said his clients have not come to garda attention since.

Both men were willing to pay €500 in compensation, each.

Judge Carthy remanded the men on bail to an October court, to consider the matter.