Kilkenny man is Ballyhaise Student of the Year

Gearóid Kennedy from Gowran at his graduation
Congratulations to Gowran student Gearóid Kennedy who has been named Student of the Year 2021-2022 at Ballyhaise Agricultural College.
Gearóid graduated with a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Forestry from Ballyhaise Agricultural College which is based in Co.Cavan. He is pictured above at the presentation of his award with (left ot right) Marianne Lyons (Assistant Principal), Heather Humpreys (Minister for Rural and Community Development), Anne-Marie Butler (Head of Education -Teagasc) and John Kelly (College Principal).
