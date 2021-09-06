Celebrate our woods and trees across Kilkenny with Acorn Project workshops

Join the Acorn Project for a series of nature based workshops that celebrate our woods and trees this Autumn with community groups across Kilkenny.

The Acorn Project is delighted to receive support from the Department of Agriculture Forestry Support Fund for our community seedsaving and tree nursery project. They are excited to be working with Irish Seedsavers and Wastedown to deliver advanced training to community groups to create tree nurseries with locally sourced native seed and reimagine our public spaces as tree nurseries. They will also be working with local artist Rachel Burke and Monica Hayes to celebrate our connection with nature through story and creative practice.



They will be running a series of free seedsaving and forest school events in partnership with communities across Kilkenny:

Nore Linear Park : Sat Sept 11 @2pm

Jenkinstown Forest Day : Sun Sept 12th @2pm

Brownswood , Freshford: Family Forest Fun Day : Sun 26th Sept @ 11am

Thomastown Seedsaving Walk : Sat 25th Sept @ 11am

Graiguenamanagh Seedsaving Walk : Sat oct 9th @11am

Free Events: Booking Necessary https://slinacoille.ie/events

If you or your community group would like to get involved , we would love to hear from you.

What is the Acorn Project ?

The Acorn Project is a non-profit organisation working in forest school, community seed saving and nature based learning programmes that empower communities to take action in ecological restoration through reconnection with their local wild spaces through forest school , nature connection and skills share.

Our Vision:

The Acorn Project is a two thousand year project to restore the Oak forests of this land, acorn by acorn , and in doing so, also restore our human relationship with nature. We believe in community led action in ecological restoration. Over the seasons we aim to develop and grow our community seedsaving and tree nursery projects, learning and wellbeing programmes and work collaboratively towards larger rewilding programmes.