Search

13 Oct 2022

The fascinating (and slightly gross) reason why these sloped structures in Kilkenny exist!

The fascinating (and slightly gross) reason why these sloped structures in Kilkenny exist!

Picture: Kilkenny Archaeology

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

13 Oct 2022 4:48 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The 'Kilkenny Archeology' page on Facebook is a treasure trove of information about the Marble city and county.

Ever-interesting and insightful, the page throws up amazing facts and history to pique the local interest.

In a post earlier today, Kilkenny Archaeology delved into the reason why sloped concrete plinths (such as the one pictured above) were built into the corners of larger structures in Kilkenny.

"In the late 19th century anti-urination deflectors were installed in many of Kilkenny’s streets and lanes in an attempt to discourage public urination," the page noted.

FOR RENT: Georgian residence in Kilkenny - see more!

"These devices were built in places where there were particular problems with public urination, typically in corners near public houses.

"They were generally curved stone or concrete plinths that in order to avoid ‘splashback’ required anyone attempting to urinate against the wall to stand well away from it in public view, hopefully discouraging them from doing so!"

Kilkenny Archaeology states that there are two Kilkenny examples to be seen today, one on St Mary’s Lane and the other near the army barracks on the Castlecomer Road (TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE TO SEE THAT ONE).

"Another example, only recently removed, was at St Canice’s Place, Irishtown," they added.

Student Tariq’s journey from refugee camp in Uganda to school in Kilkenny

There are probably other examples to be found so if anyone knows of any further examples of these quirky and interesting parts of our social history do get in touch with the Kilkenny Archaeology page!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media