Student Tariq’s journey from refugee camp in Uganda to school in Kilkenny

A young man who began life in a refugee family in Uganda is now pursuing his dream to be an engineer, at school in Kilkenny.



Tariq Aziz, a leaving cert student at Kilkenny City Vocational School, recently featured as a panellist at the Education and Training Boards of Ireland (ETBI) annual conference - where he met Minister for Education Norma Foley.

At the conference, participants from across Ireland heard Tariq speak about his experience as a student within the ETB sector.



South Sudan War

Now 18 years of age, Tariq’s family fled South Sudan in 2002 because of war and took up residence in Uganda as refugees. He was born in a refugee camp where there was no access to electricity, healthcare or education. Growing up there wasn’t easy.



In 2019 Tariq got an opportunity to come to Ireland with his aunt and cousins.

His brothers have also come to Ireland but he had to leave many of his family behind in the camp.

Since he arrived in Ireland Tariq has grasped every opportunity and is appreciative of the opportunity he has been given to access education. He is now hoping to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer.



ABOVE: Tariq speaking at the ETBI conference

When Tariq first arrived he had very little English. Now he is on track to earn a college place.

As a student of KCVS Tariq has settled in well and has developed good relationships with his teachers and fellow students, who are very proud of his dedication and determination.

Outside of his studies, Tariq loves soccer and really enjoys taking on the teachers and running rings around them!



At the ETBI conference, held in Mount Wolseley, Carlow, Tariq spoke on a panel discussion with teachers, learners and staff from minority groups talking about their experiences within the ETB sector.



Diversity Matters

The theme of the two-day conference was ‘An Open Door to Excellence: Why Diversity Matters’ and it focused on equality, diversity and inclusion across the sector.



Tariq wasn’t the only Kilkenny representative at the ETBI conference. Members, staff and learners of Kilkenny and Carlow ETB also featured on the conference line-up, including Cllr Gerard Frisby, Cllr Peter Cleere and Eileen Curtis, Chief Executive at Kilkenny and Carlow ETB.



Musicians from Music Generation Carlow trad collective ‘Reelig’ and Coláiste Eoin Groupa Cheoil performed for conference-goers on both days.