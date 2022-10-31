Yesteryear's Halloween 'tooth bomb' warning in Kilkenny

The Kilkenny People reported 45 years ago on October 21, 1977 that "sweets and lollies are tooth bombs".
It was a timely reminder at the time for Halloween as a former president of the Irish Dental Association, Mr Gerry Pierse, called for more information on the packaging of sweets.
He also called for more education for both children and parents of the potential danger to dental hygiene.
Also in the paper that week, the managing director of Bank of Ireland ‘slammed’ both the government and unions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.