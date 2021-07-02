Kilkenny 2-bed semi-detached has a guide price of only €55k

Kilkenny

12 Love Lane, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

Located in the North Kilkenny town of Castlecomer, this two-bed semi-detached property comes to public auction in need of renovation but with a low guide price of €55,000.

Ground floor consists of a kitchen/dining area with Stanley solid fuel cooker supplying central heating as well as a large bedroom en-suite and storeroom.

First floor consists of the second bedroom.

There is also a spacious back garden with pedestrian access to public street.

The property is situated approximately 2 minutes walking distance from the ever-developing Castlecomer town centre and Castlecomer Community School.

