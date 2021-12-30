South Kilkenny GAA club gets the green light to commence improvement works

Mullinavat GAA Club have been granted planning permission to upgrade their juvenile playing field.
A new 1.5m wide recreational walkway to the perimeter of the facility is due to be constructed with low level lighting and the field itself is set to be regraded and filled to new levels.
New pitch lighting, goal posts and goal netting as well as a boundary fence upgrade are included in the approved plans.
The decision to approve the plans was made on December 20 and is subject to ten conditions.
