Kilkenny GAA club submits floodlight plans

File Photo
Dicksboro GAA Club have submitted plans for eight floodlight columns and associated floodlighting.
Permission is also sought for all associated site and development works.
Kilkenny County Council is expected to make a decision on the plans by July 11, 2022.
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody before the Leinster senior hurling match against Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.