Kilkenny - Aldi receives planning permission for Graignamanagh store

German, discount retailer, Aldi has received permission from An Bord Pleanala (the national appeals board) to build a new supermarket in Graignamanagh.

It will be located on the site of the old steel fabrication works in the town and adjacent to the old creamery in the town and has the Duiske River as a boundary.

Work is expected to begin shortly on the new store.

In a landmark decision, the board's inspector said that having regard to the nature and scale of the proposed foodstore and to the zoning of the site for Mixed Use in the Graignamanagh Local Area Plan 2009-2020 and to the good pedestrian links between the site and Main Street within the town, it was considered that the proposed development, subject to compliance with the conditions, would be in accordance with national guidance on retailing and on development plan retail strategy, would not seriously injure the amenity of the area. He added that it would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience to road users, and would accord with the provisions of the local area plan.