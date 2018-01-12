Kilkenny's John Nolan set for our TV screens this Sunday

Kilkenny’s John Nolan is back on our screens in the second outing of Dancing with the Stars.

The local lad appeared on the first instalment of this season’s offering last Sunday with an appearance in two group dances on the initial segment of the live shows.

However it’s this weekend that we’ll really get to see how his fancy footwork skills work out with this year’s partner, comedian and actress Deirdre O’ Kane. On Sunday we’ll be treated to the pair’s first solo dance and sources tell us it’ll be the jive for judges Julian Benson, Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond who boast a wealth of experience in the dancing industry. The trio mark each couple after they dance to a maximum of30 points.

But it’s really up to the public to vote to keep the duo on the series and you can cast yours once all have performed on the second show this Sunday from 6.30pm on RTE One. For details watch the programme and follow the instructions as there’s a short window to place your vote and outside that it’ll not be counted, though you may still be charged.

Votes properly placed will then be carried over to week three’s session on January 21 when all celebrities will dance before the couple with the lowest score is eliminated.

John did extremely well on the inaugural outing last year with then partner Teresa Mannion. Let’s see if we can keep him in for as long as possible this year!