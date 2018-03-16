50 new jobs for Galmoy, north Kilkenny

Galmoy lead and zinc mine in North Kilkenny is to reopen with the creation of 50 jobs.

And this time, the ore taken from under the ground will be processed elsewhere, allaying fears of environmental issues.

Shanoon Resources Limited revealed their decision to reopen the facility at a private meeting with Kilkenny County Council on Monday.

The company said that subject to the necessary approvals, and consultations with the residents of the area, it intends to have the mine open in the second half of 2019.

In a statement it said there will be significant spin-off employment in the Kilkenny area and beyond.

The company was granted three prospecting licences in early 2017 and recently completed a diamond drilling programme.

It is satisfied, from its extensive investigations to date, that significant untapped resources of zinc are available in the area of its licences and will now seek to exploit them.

Shanoon Resources Ltd intends to apply for the necessary regulatory consents and will submitting a planning application in the coming weeks.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) for the resumption of mining will also be submitted with the planning application and a Scoping Report has already been issued to the relevant regulatory agencies.

Shanoon Resources is an Irish owned company headed by the highly regarded team of John Elmes and Alan Buckley.

The company’s management and board is very experienced in exploration, development, construction and operation of Irish mining projects.