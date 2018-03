Funeral arrangements for Kilkenny farmer killed in farm accident

Funeral arrangements for the 91-year-old Kilkenny farmer who was killed in a farm accident at his farm on Wednesday night have been released.

The late James (Jimmy) Dowling, Sevensisters, Johnstown, Kilkenny will repose at his residence today (Friday) from 3pm with Rosary at 9.15pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

Mr Dowling died after being attacked by a cow while feeding her twin calves.