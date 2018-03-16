Garda Band to play Kilkenny concert in aid of Special Olympics Ireland this Sunday

The band of An Garda Síochána will be the main attraction at what is set to be a fantastic night of musical entertainment this Sunday, with all profits going to local causes: Special Olympics Ireland, the Kilkenny Cats Special Olympics Club and SOS Kilkenny.

The concert will take place on Sunday, March 18 at St Canice’s Cathedral, and features musical performances from the Kilkenny Jazz Ensemble and the Northern Irish Baillies Mills Accordion Band.

“Police Officers around the world are arranging events to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics in their own countries," says Sgt Gary Gordon of Kilkenny Community Policing Unit.

"The Garda Síochána Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) volunteers will be joined by Police Officers from the US for the concert, led by the band of An Garda Síochána. The Police Officers will also be marching in the 2018 Kilkenny St. Patricks day parade along with the Kilkenny Cats.

The people of Kilkenny have been fantastic in the past in their support of Special Olympics and this is another way to have great night and support our Special Olympics athletes and families in the community.”

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, offering year round training and competition opportunities in over 15 sports.Their vision is for every person with a learning disability to have the opportunity to participate in high quality sport and development activities in their local community, that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.

Eoin Treanor, Fundraising Coordinator for Special Olympics in Leinster, said: “We are delighted to be one of the beneficiaries for this event. The musical talent that will be on display on March 18 represents the top performers from both a local and national level. We are extremely grateful to those who make it along to the event and their ongoing support to the Special Olympics.”

Tickets for the concert are priced at €25, with the event beginning at 7.30pm. A raffle will also take place on the night with great prizes including weekend breaks away. For more information or to reserve your tickets please call in to Rollercoaster records today.