Kilkenny Education Centre to mark 20th anniversary with evening of celebration and relaxation

Kilkenny Education Centre will host an evening of showcasing, celebration and relaxation later today (Wednesday), as part its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The staff and the 20th anniversary subcommittee have been working hard to prepare for the celebration evening, which aims to give back to all the teachers, tutors and project coordinators as well as to the staff and management committee members, who have supported the work of the centre over the years.

“We hope the anniversary event, will bring together many old friends of the centre as we reminisce on the past while looking toward the future,” said Eithne McKenna, chairperson of Kilkenny Education Centre.

The evening will begin with an hour of wellbeing events including Yoga Nidra meditative sessions with Hilary Harvey, The Yoga Barn and short meditation sessions with Erica Balfour, owner of Mindfulness Kilkenny. Artist Paul Bokslag will invite guests to contribute to a collaborative paper art piece and guests can also visit a showcase of some of the Education Centre’s projects with schools.

These events will be followed by a keynote address, by psychologist Shane Martin on the subject ‘Health and Happiness: How to Refresh Your Life and Work’ A special poem has also been composed for the occasion, and it will be launched at the event.

“This centre was born out of local teacher’s desires to enhance the quality of their professional lives,” says Margaret Maxwell, Director of Kilkenny Education Centre.

“We hope that we will be joined by some of those teachers who were there right at the beginning and we know that seeing how the centre has evolved and grown in its support for teachers and other educational professionals must be a great reward for them. This evening gives us an opportunity to recognise the achievements of the past as we now look to the future of the Education Centre.

“There is an ancient oriental proverb that states ‘those who drink the water must never forget those who dug the well’. It resonated with me as I took over the role of Director, with the anniversary approaching and this led to the planning process for this evening’s programme of relaxation, celebration and inspiration!

“I have been lucky to inherit a thriving centre, thanks to the work of the former Directors Marie Cody and Paul Fields and the staff and management committees who supported their work over the years.”