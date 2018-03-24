Kilkenny hurling legend passes away in US

The death has occurred of Mons Edward (Ned) Kavanagh, the last surviving member of the Kilkenny team that won the 1947 All Ireland senior hurling final against Cork.

The 93-year-old passed away on St Patrick's Day in Sacramento.

A native of Urlngford, he hurled with Tullaroan and famously, after being ordained in 1948, refused to go the US to his first parish until after the county senior hurling final of that year, which Tullaroan won.

In a remarkable coincidence, his team mate that day, Dick Walsh, from Tullaroan celebrated his 100th birthday on the day Mons Kavanagh died, March 17.