Staff robbed at knifepoint at Paulstown premises

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a robbery at a shop on the Main Street in Paulstown on Friday.

At approximately 4.30pm a lone raider entered the premises brandishing a knife. The masked man threatened staff and demanded cash to be handed over. He made off with a small quantity of money and made off on foot.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.“We are seeking the assistance from the public in helping solve this crime.

“We are looking for anyone who saw any person acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

“We are also asking any persons who have private CCTV footage in the area to come forward with it or to anyone who has a dashcam on their vehicle,” added a senior garda spokesperson.

Staff were left shaken but physically unharmed during the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.