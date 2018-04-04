Memorial Walk a lasting tribute to Kilkenny teenager’s memory

The vivacious, fun-loving and caring nature of Kilkenny teenager, Ciara Lawlor will be remembered at her second annual memorial walk which will take place in the Castle Park next month.

Ciara Lawlor, who was a student at the Loreto Secondary School at the time, died suddenly during a Kodaline concert from a heart condition in July 2016.

Thousands attended the 17-year-old’s funeral and the chart-topping band, Kodaline attended the ceremony at St John’s Church to pay their respects and performed their hit song ‘High Hopes’ to the heart-broken congregation as a tribute to Ciara.

Last year her family organised a memorial walk and a golf classic last Summer which raised over €27,000. All proceeds were donated to three charities - The Heart House, First Light and Teac Tom.

This year the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk will take place on May 20 at the Castle Park and all monies raised will be donated to Ataxia Foundation Ireland .

Clara’s mother, Eimear explained that the charity Ataxia Foundation Ireland was set up after the scandal surrounding another charity, Ataxia Ireland.

“Ataxia is a progressive neurological condition. Ataxia Foundation Ireland are a group set up after the scandal with Ataxia Ireland. The group is made up of people who live with this condition,” she said.

“A good friend of Ciara’s from Loreto has Ataxia, so we decided to do the memorial walk for the new group set up by people with Ataxia, to help people who live with this medical condition.

“We are just starting to organise the walk and Ciara’s friends have been a great help and I want to thank them all. The walk is five kilometres around the Castle Park and is suitable for all levels,” added Eimear.

The walk will take place on May 20 at 11am with registration from 10am at Kilkenny Tennis Club. All are welcome and refreshments will be served afterwards.

Remembering Ciara

There are also plans to erect a stone table, enscribed with lyrics from a Kodaline song dedicated to Ciara’s memory in front of the pond in Richview, the housing estate where Ciara lived with her family

“A resident’s committee in Richview approached us a few weeks ago, and they want to put a stone table in front of the pond here with a few lines of the song on it. The album will be out in a few weeks which will include a song dedicated to Ciara. It is a very touching and kind gesture,” added Eimear.

Kodaline pay tribute

The Lawlor family are attending the upcoming Koldaline concert in Malahide on June 8.

“We’ve been invited to Kodaline in Malahide. It will be very poignant and hugely emotional for me but it will be very special as well,” said Eimear.

The band have written a song in Ciara’s memory. An investigation into the care of Ciara Lawlor at Crumlin Children’s Hospital has taken place.