Thirty people on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Thirty people are on trolleys today at St Luke's Hospital as the overcrowding crisis continues.

The nationwide figure is 548, an increase of 59% on the same day last year when there were 345 patients on trolleys.

St Luke's Hospital is ranked fourth highest in the court after Cork University Hospital (73), University Hospital Limerick (56) and South Tipperary General Hospital (33).



Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show nine patients on trolleys in the corridors and 21 people on trolleys in wards.

St Luke’s Hospital saw a jump in numbers from 364 in March last year to 603 for March this year. In 2016, the figure was 357, and in 2015 it was 284. In 2011, the first year for which records were available, it was 48.