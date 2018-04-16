Virgin Media announce 'major digital upgrade' for Kilkenny

Virgin Media has announced that Kilkenny is to receive a 'major digital upgrade' through the replacement of the city’s analogue television service with a new digital signal, bringing it in line with the rest of Europe and allowing residents to receive a wide range of digital TV services.

The move will also allow Virgin Media, which was recently named Ireland’s fastest broadband provider for the third year running, to improve the performance and capacity of their broadband network here.

Residents of Kilkenny who avail of Virgin Media’s services will have access to a full suite of products including high definition TV, Ireland’s fastest broadband, home phone, and 'Ireland’s best value mobile bundle'. Virgin TV also includes the Virgin TV Anywhere app, Netflix and an exclusive range of TV shows.

“The way we are watching TV is changing," says Paul Farrell, Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media.

"Over the coming days, Virgin Media will be communicating our digital upgrade plans to homes and business in Kilkenny. Our award-winning services raise the bar in home entertainment, marrying the latest and smartest technology with the very best TV programs, all underpinned by our ultrafast cable network. We are very excited about the move and are looking forward to building more relationships in Kilkenny.”

For more information, visit virginmedia.ie/switchoff.