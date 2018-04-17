Open discussion on farming this Friday in Kilkenny with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan
Your chance to find out his thoughts on Brexit and CAP
EU Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan with IFA president, Joe Healy promoting Friday's farm meeting in Kilkenny city
EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and IFA President Joe Healy are inviting all farmers to attend a major IFA–EU Commission Citizens’ Dialogue event on the future of CAP this Friday in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, Kilkenny. For more information or to book your place, visit www.ifa.ie/CAP2020
The event will be held from 7 to 9pm and will be moderated by Justin McCarthy, editor of the Farmers' Journal.
