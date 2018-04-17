Open discussion on farming this Friday in Kilkenny with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and IFA President Joe Healy are inviting all farmers to attend a major IFA–EU Commission Citizens’ Dialogue event on the future of CAP this Friday in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, Kilkenny. For more information or to book your place, visit www.ifa.ie/CAP2020

The event will be held from 7 to 9pm and will be moderated by Justin McCarthy, editor of the Farmers' Journal.