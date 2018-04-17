Open discussion on farming this Friday in Kilkenny with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan

Your chance to find out his thoughts on Brexit and CAP

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Phil Hogan will be saying it as it is on Friday in O'Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny

EU Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan with IFA president, Joe Healy promoting Friday's farm meeting in Kilkenny city

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and IFA President Joe Healy are inviting all farmers to attend a major IFA–EU Commission Citizens’ Dialogue event on the future of CAP this Friday in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, Kilkenny. For more information or to book your place, visit www.ifa.ie/CAP2020

The event will be held from 7 to 9pm and will be moderated by Justin McCarthy,  editor of the Farmers' Journal.