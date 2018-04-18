Roseann Brennan to launch new book in Kilkenny tonight

Hurling legend Henry Shefflin will be among the guest speakers tonight (Wednesday) at the launch of a new book by the mother of the late Jake Brennan.

Roseann and Chris Brennan lost their little boy Jake when he was hit by a car in the Lintown housing estate in Kilkenny in June 2014. Working with ghostwriter Kathryn Rogers, Roseann has written a book telling the story of Jake’s life, his legacy, and his family’s efforts to come to terms with what happened.

The book’s title, ‘Mammy, I Don’t Want To Die’, is based on the last words Roseann heard her son say.

Along with Kilkenny great Henry Shefflin, speakers tonight include Mary Lou McDonald, Andrew McGuinness, Anne Marie Cullen and Rita Malone. MC for the event will be local broadcaster Eimear Ní Bhraonain. There will be performances by singers Sherice Costello, Laura Ramsbottom and the Soulful Spirit Choir.



The book launch will take place in Langton’s House Hotel at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no entry charge. The book will be available in some local book shops and online at Eprint from Thursday, April 19 .