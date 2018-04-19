Local athletes launch Kilkenny's annual Rith Beo race

Local athletes David Murphy, Ciara Deely and Maisy O’Sullivan were on hand to officially launch the annual Rith Beo race at Gaelscoil Osraí on Friday afternoon.

Petmania, which sponsors the 3k family fun run, also brought some special guests who proved to be hugely popular with the Gaelscoil students.

Foireann Rith Beo is delighted to announce that @PetmaniaIreland is sponsoring the 3k Family Fun Run again this year @gaelscoilosrai on Sunday 27th May at 11am. Go raibh míle maith agaibh. Foireann Rith Beo pic.twitter.com/C0WDfftKcj — Rith Beo Fun Run (@rithbeo) March 29, 2018

The Rith Beo event, also sponsored by Guiney’s Kilkenny, will take place on Sunday, May 27 at 11am beginning and concluding at the Gaelscoil in Loughboy.

Now in its sixth year, this annual event is an important fundraiser for the school and more numbers than ever are expected to attend this year. Last year's event saw the largest attendance yet.

Rith Beo really has something for everyone. Kids have a great, safe 3k run that is hugely popular with families and is a perfect race to get your child interested in running.

The 5k and 10k chipped races are great for people with their own personal running challenge, with generous cash prizes for the winners and lots of spot prizes for other categories. For the third year running, there will be a 5km team event where companies, shops, restaurants and clubs can compete against each other.

There will be prizes for all finishers on the day. Rith Beo has built up a great reputation for a fantastic spread of cakes, buns, sandwiches and drinks after the race.

“As a health-promoting and active school we look forward to all our walkers and runners reaching their new milestones,” said Seán Ó h-Argáin, Príomhoide, Gaelscoil Osraí.

“In supporting Rith Beo we also thank all our sponsors and participants who make this event so successful every year”.

Manager of Guineys Kilkenny Brendan Shortt says the annual event is growing each year.

“We have been involved with Rith Beo for the last two years and are delighted to be back on board again, this year as the main sponsor,” he said.

“Having opened our doors here in November 2015, we have found the sense of community in Kilkenny very strong and it’s always nice to give something back.”

Register online for the event by clicking here or, alternatively, at the Gaelscoil Osraí on the morning of the race. For more information visit the Rith Beo Facebook page or follow on twitter @rithbeo.