A surprise visit from sprightly 96-year-old old, Pat Shortis, was the highlight of the last Tea Dance of the season in the city

Pat came to the Butts Neighbourhood Hall in enny Kilkto listen to his son, Sean entertain what Pat Shortis described as the 'old people'.

The tea dances in the Age Friendly Hall are run by the Fr McGrath Centre and hall team staff and by Elinor Doyle and Mary Colclough, of Alone, the national befriending and visiting services for older people living alone.

Hall Manager, Jenny Cooke, thanked the team and volunteers who helped run the six monthly Tea Dances during autumn and winter.

Jenny said the success of the social event for older people is encouraging her to find ways to hold more social activities that engage communities and neighbours in supporting each other.

She also pointed to the good work of the local Tuesday night Bingo committee who have run this service for parish residents for more than 50 years and the Kilkenny Men’s Network who meet and organise activities every week.

A small grant from the HSE Older People’s Services helped subsidised the popular dance events and is now only one of a growing list of activities at the refurbished community facility.

The Fr. McGrath Centre who have, with the support of Kilkenny County Council an HSE Older people’s Services , worked for five years to refurbish and modernise the one hundred year old hall hope to raise a further E60,000 to finish the final stage of their refurbishment plan.