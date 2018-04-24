Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery in Paulstown

A man in his twenties is in custody at Thomastown Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection to a violent armed robbery in Paulstown last month.

The suspect is in custody at Thomastown Garda Station where he is being detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. https://t.co/oUjC4RxM80 — Kilkenny People (@KKPeopleNews) April 4, 2018

The robbery took place at Purcells shop in Paulstown on March 30.