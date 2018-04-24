Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery in Paulstown

A man in his twenties is in custody at Thomastown Garda Station where he is being questioned in connection to a violent armed robbery in Paulstown last month.

The suspect is in custody at Thomastown Garda Station where he is being detained under the Criminal Justice Act.