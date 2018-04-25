Construction on the Castlecomer Pedestrian Bridge could begin by as early as 2019

Construction on the Castlecomer Pedestrian Bridge could be begin by as early as 2019, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, Senior Executive Officer at Kilkenny County Council, Michael Delahunty, said: "Following a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (formally NRA) last Thursday April 18 an agreement has been reached for them to advance the design, tender and construction of the proposed pedestrian bridge in Castlecomer connecting the Town and the Discovery Park, subject to planning and other permissions.

"To commence the process Kilkenny County Council will bring forward, to the Elected Council for approval, a Section 85 agreement with Kildare County Council for them to manage the project as they are the lead authority for the TII Bridge structures in the Leinster region.

"The Planning, Design and Contract Documents will be advanced this year with a view to construction in 2019.

"The Council, in conjunction with the local community Group developed and prepared the application for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2017 and the application was a strong application which yielded a grant approval of €100,000 which will be spent on the project.

"While the funding approved was not enough the application process, which highlighted and prioritised the proposal from a town renewal and economic point of view, the information it gathered and the considerable community support for the proposal has yielded a positive result and good news for the town.

"It will provide a safe pedestrian connection between the Town and the Discovery Park and the potential to tap into the spending power that 120,000+ visitors annually bring."

The project hit a stumbling block when it only received a grant of €100,000.

Welcoming the investment, Cllr John Brennan added: “This is fantastic news for the people of Castlecomer and for everyone involved with Castlecomer Discovery Park."