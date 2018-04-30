Kilkenny author Mark O' Connell wins prestigious £30,000 prize

Kilkenny College alumnus explores subject of 'transhumanism' in his award-winning debut book

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

WELLCOME BOOK PRIZE

The Wellcome Book Prize tweeted this image tonight announcing Kilkenny author Mark O' Connell had won the prestigious award

A Kilkenny man has won a prestigious £30,000 prize for his debut book exploring transhumanism, the transformation of the human condition and mortality through science and technology.

Mark O' Connell (38), a past pupil of Kilkenny College, was announced as the winner of the 2018 Wellcome Book Prize at an awards ceremony in London this evening. His book is titled: 'To Be a Machine: Adventures among cyborgs, utopians, hackers and the futurists solving the modest problem of death'.

An Irish Times review of the book described it as 'brilliant… A terrifying, fascinating and often funny insight into a brave new world'. Mark's alma mater congratulated the past pupil (Class of 1997) on Twitter this evening.

Mark, who now lives in Dublin, is the second Irish author to have won the prize after Suzanne O' Sullivan in 2016.