Revealed: Kilkenny's most popular dog name is...

A nationwide survey by Irish pet retailer Petmania has revealed Kilkenny's most popular dog name.

It found that 'Max' is the most popular dog name in Kilkenny. It seems Kilkenny people also like to give their four-legged friends more 'human' names too, with the survey finding names such as ‘Alfie’, ‘Louis’ and ‘Holly’ popular in this county.

Nationwide names such as ‘Molly’, ‘Jack’, ‘Lily’, ‘Nicky’, ‘Sheela’ and ‘Vera’ were also popular. From extreme weather events, to television programmes, notable doggy names included ‘Ophelia’, ‘Thor’, ‘Elvis Pugsley’ and even ‘Caroline’. However, the top five names in Ireland were:

1st - Bella

2nd - Alfie

3rd - Cooper

4th - Milo

5th - Poppy

‘Roxy’, ‘Buddy’ and ‘Daisy’ all tied in sixth position with an equal number of entrants.

Common trends amongst the entries saw pooch owners take reference from popular movies, characters and cult TV series such as ‘Thor’, ‘Harley Quinn’, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s favourite character ‘Captain Holt’, ‘Dobby’, ‘Mulder and Scully’ and ‘McGregor’.

Almost 500 pet owners nationwide took part in the research which was part of Petmania’s search to find their 2018/19 Puppy of the Year.

The retailers ‘Puppy of the Year’ will receive a year’s supply of food and grooming, a puppy photography shoot, a two night stay in Enniskoe House, County Mayo and they will also feature within national marketing campaigns.

The public can now help Petmania find Ireland’s Puppy of the Year by voting online here or visit Petmania, Unit 8, Kilkenny Retail Park, Kilkenny City.