Blindboy to woo Kilkenny audiences with live podcast from Langton's at Cat Laughs

A new strand of the Cat Laughs comedy festival in Kilkenny for late-night explorers, day-time wanderers and the curious at heart is almost here.

‘Stray Shows’ are guest-curated showcases of podcasts you love - weird performance art, secret late-night craic. These cats are off the leash.

The Blindboy Podcast on Saturday, June 2 in Langton’s Ballroom is a must-see for those who like incisive, gut wrenchingly honest, controversial, to the bone, reflections of life in Ireland at present.

Blindboy needs little by way of introduction, he’s the reason your dad’s best friend has been doing your head in about how to go about downloading podcasts.

Blindboy Boatclub, one half of the Rubberbandits, has been dominating the Irish podcast charts since the debut of his eclectic and absurd show.

One part fiction, a pinch of politics and a heaped spoonful of lunacy go into each episode.

We daren’t speculate just what Blindboy has in store for this very special live edition.

Who’d have thought the new face of Irish social-commentary would be obscured by a plastic bag?

The Bear Pack from Sydney work together to deliver 60 minutes of improvised storytelling.

The audience has no idea what thrilling and hilarious twisted tale they’re in for in the Village Inn on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday June 3 at 10pm each night with Vincent McIntyre as MC.