Search continues for Puppy of the Year with Kilkenny pups taking part in regional final

The search is on to find Petmania’s ‘Puppy of the Year’ 2018/19, with some excellent entries from Kilkenny heating up the competition at the regional final last weekend.

The regional finalists have been chosen after hundreds of nominations were received in stores nationwide, and online. With the help of the public, who can vote online, Ireland’s largest independently owned specialist pet retailer will identify the puppy which will become the face of the brand for 2018/2019.

The winning puppy will receive the top prize worth over €1,500.