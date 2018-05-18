Search continues for Puppy of the Year with Kilkenny pups taking part in regional final
The winning puppy will receive the top prize worth over €1,500
Mia and Conor Byrne with their dog Roxy
The search is on to find Petmania’s ‘Puppy of the Year’ 2018/19, with some excellent entries from Kilkenny heating up the competition at the regional final last weekend.
The regional finalists have been chosen after hundreds of nominations were received in stores nationwide, and online. With the help of the public, who can vote online, Ireland’s largest independently owned specialist pet retailer will identify the puppy which will become the face of the brand for 2018/2019.
The winning puppy will receive the top prize worth over €1,500.
Our Petmania Puppy of the Year heat qualifiers had a great time popping in-store this weekend to collect their qualifier rosettes and their bag of Seven Pet Food.— Petmania (@PetmaniaIreland) May 18, 2018
Round 2 voting is now open in-store and online. Vote for your favourite puppy now at https://t.co/ViZj4gmd8Q
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on