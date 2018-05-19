Kilkenny 's Brian Cody opens superb woodturning exhibit at St Luke's Hospital

A newly-donated collection of wood-turned craft by the Southeast Chapter of the Irish Woodturners Guild was launched by Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody at St Luke’s Hospital last week.

The occasion was also marked with a few songs from the Nightingales Choir, which is made up of current and retired staff from St Luke’s and HSE Community Services.

The wooden pieces, which have been made since 2008 when the National Woodturning Competition began, are currently on display in the main concourse of the hospital for patients, staff and visitors to enjoy. There is work on display from craftspeople from across the county and further afield.

The south-east branch has been the outright winner of the National Woodturning Competition on six occasions over the past nine years.

Members from the region meet monthly on Saturday mornings in Bennettsbridge Community Hall. New members of all skill levels are always welcome.

With a core group of about 25 members who attend workshops regularly and another 10 or so not so active members, the south-east chapter members help each other achieve their maximum potential. There is also great camaraderie, and the workshops are as much a social outing as a learning experience.

For more information and details, visit the website www.southeastwoodturners.com.