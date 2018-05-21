Revealed: Kilkenny's homeless presentations average just over six a week

A total of 15 people presented as homeless/potentially homeless in April across Kilkenny - taking the county's total homeless figures to 105 this year.

The figures were published in the Council's monthly management report for May 2018.

The 105 presentations in the first four months of this year compare to 106 for the same period last year and 111 in 2016.

The total number of homeless presentations in Kilkenny last year was 319 but this was down from 349 in 2016.