Looking for the fittest families in Kilkenny for tv series

In six years, there has only ever been one Kilkenny family on the RTE television series, Ireland's Fittest Family.

RTE want to change that. The reality show centres on families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by our panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.

The only Kilkenny family to take part were the Griffins in 2016. They reached the second round of the competition before being eliminated. The producers want to get the word out to see if there are any more Kilkenny families out there who could go further than the Griffins.

Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and

be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2018? If so, apply now!!

Minimum age is 14 years old on July 2018

Each family will be comprised of four immediate members - e.g. Grandparents/ Parents/ Children/ Step-Children

Series will be shot July - September 2018

To enter visit: rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily or call 01 531 3865 for more information.