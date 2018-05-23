Legendary singer Don McLean to play Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny

Singer who wrote and performs American Pie, Vincent, And I Love You So for Kilkenny

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Don McLean and his band will appear in concert at Lyrath Estate hotel in Kilkenny on Wednesday May 30. Pre-concert dining available in The Grill & Bar from 5pm with Early Bird.

Born in New Rochelle, NY, Don McLean is renowned for his multiple hits including ‘American Pie’ (which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and named the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century by the NEA-RIAA), ‘And I Love You So’, ‘Empty Chairs’ and ‘Vincent’. In 2011 Don performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

To book tickets, call Reception on (056) 776 0088 or email info@lyrath.com, Rollercoaster Music Kilkenny and at ticketmaster.ie. Tickets cost €49.50 plus Booking Fee/Service charge. Seats are unreserved.