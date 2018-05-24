Kilkenny ‘well down list’ of IDA monthly site visits

The Industrial Development Agency has been criticised by councillors in Kilkenny for its “shockingly low” number of jobs in the county.

Councillors have also hit out at the number of IDA site visits in Kilkenny this year.

The Kilkenny People previously revealed that Kilkenny was one of ten counties to have zero IDA site visits in the first quarter of this year while Dublin had a total of 69.

In response to a presentation at Monday’s full council meeting on Kilkenny’s Economic Monitor, Cllr Eamon Aylward said: “The 782 employees in IDA supported business, that shockingly low and poor.

“Kilkenny is also always well down the list of monthly visits.”

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said the zero IDA visits were a “startling reflection” of the IDA’s attitude to Kilkenny while Cllr Michael Doyle called for the State agency to be calling here far more regular.

There were also calls for the IDA to be called in before members.

Chief executive of the Council, Colette Byrne, said: “I’d agree with inviting the IDA in. The IDA would say unless we have premises ready, it’s difficult to bring someone to the area. The Council is playing its part being ready for IDA investment.”

She highlighted the development of the Abbey Quarter and added that the IDA own land on the Ring Road and in Belview and there are questions to be asked on their plans for these areas. Members agreed to extend an invitation to the IDA.