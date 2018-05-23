'Town Hall meeting' tonight on future of shopping in Kilkenny City

A meeting is to take place tonight on the future of shopping in Kilkenny City and county, following concerns expressed over a number of business closures here.

The meeting has been convened by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald, and will take place in City Hall this evening at 7.30pm. It follows concerns over issues such as rents and rates in the city and county, as well as the changing nature of how people shop generally, and the effect this is having on our local businesses.

Cllr Fitzgerald says that everyone is welcome to attend the meeting, and give their input. The meeting will be followed next week by a meeting of council staff and key stakeholders to further discuss issues arising.