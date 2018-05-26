One third of all boxes counted at Kilkenny count centre

A third of all ballot boxes have been opened and tallied at Cilin Hill this morning.

According to tallies voters in Freshford in North Kilkenny recorded a 60% Yes vote with a 40% No vote.

In Clogh tallies suggest the margin was closer with 57% of voters saying Yes, compared to a 42% No vote.

All the Carlow boxes have now been counted and a number of boxes from North Kilkenny have now been counted.

The tallies have recorded a 63% Yes vote and 37% No vote in Carlow.

Early tallies from mainly rural polling stations in Kilkenny indicate a 56% Yes vote with 44% of voters recording a No vote.