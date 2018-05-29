Kilkenny woman wins €25,000 on National Lottery scratch card in Happy Times

A lucky Kilkenny woman has spoke of her shock as she sat down to have a cup of coffee and realised she had won €25,000.

The woman, who lives in Kilkenny, bought her winning All Cash Platinum scratch card in the Happy Times shop in the Market Cross shopping centre.

She then went to the nearby Kilkenny Café to scratch her card and have a cappuccino and some ‘me’ time.

She said: “I got such a huge surprise and the first thing I did was jump straight up – I barely touched the coffee and I went to the Post Office and handed it to a man behind the counter so he could double check. He said that yes, I was after winning twenty five grand. Even though I am looking at the cheque in my hands I still cannot believe my luck”.

With her winnings, the woman plans to take a summer holiday with her husband and is going to “give a few bob” to her children.