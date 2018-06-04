Lilly is Kilkenny's puppy of the year winner

Petmania, has announced the winner of their Kilkenny Puppy of the Year competition - and following months of searching, public voting and a grand finale, the winner is Lilly, a Terrier – Jack Russell Miniature.

Lilly is owned by Niamh Fitzptrick in Kilkenny City.

12 puppies, including Chihuahua’s, Pugs and Bernese Mountain Dogs, and their pet-parents from across Ireland descended on the Petmania store in Eastpoint Retail Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City for the grand finale.

This was the fourth year of the competition, and Petmania teamed up with SEVEN Dog Nutrition. Every dog who entered the competition nationwide received a Seven Puppy Pack. The exciting range of grain free, vet approved, dog food which is available exclusively at Petmania stores in Ireland.