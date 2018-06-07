Defiant Kilkenny women remembered as they marched against conscription in 1918

The list of 1000 Kilkenny women who signed a pledge against conscription a hundred years ago is now available and Kilkenny Archaeological Society (KAS) is now collecting stories and photographs of the women involved in this protest in 1918.

When the British government announced plans to extend conscription to Ireland in April that year there was a general outcry - from Sinn Fein, from the Labour Party, the Irish Volunteers, Cumann na mBan, from the trade unions, from the Catholic Church, the Gaelic League, and many others.

In the early days of the First World War, Irishmen joined the army voluntarily but, since 1916, there had been a dramatic change in public opinion. But by 1918 Britain was also facing urgent demands from the Western front for more men.

Ireland responded with weeks of protest, including from groups like Cumann na mBan. But the women thought something more should be done. In Britain, women had taken men's places in the factories and on the farms when conscription was introduced. Irishwomen would refuse.

So the women marched on St Columcille’s day, 9th June 1918. Not just in Kilkenny. This was a national day of protest by women. Each town made its separate plans for the day.

In Kilkenny city, the women collected on the Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm on the Callan Road. At 4pm, they marched to the Black Abbey. Local groups from Cumann na mBan, the Girl Scouts, the Gaelic League, the Irish Drapers' Assistants' Union and Irish Clerical Workers' Union were prominent. An appeal was made to those not connected with those organisations but who were in sympathy with the movement, to 'fall in'.

From the Black Abbey they marched to the Tholsel on High Street. Two bands joined the women, the Pipers' Band and St John's Brass Band. They played Irish airs. There were hymns and prayers too. People lined the streets as the women passed.

It was at City Hall that the women wrote their names in the ledger beneath the text of a short pledge. Even though it was a Sunday, City Hall was open for the occasion.

The pledge was written in both Irish and in English. Most of the women added their addresses to their names. They were young and old. Nearly all were from Kilkenny city - Walkin St, John St, Patrick St, High St, the Butts, Michael St, etc. Few city streets were not represented.

Outside the city, the story was similar. Three hundred women marched and signed the pledge in Callan. They marched in Ballyhale. They marched in Mullinahone. They signed in Thomastown. Some women travelled into Kilkenny city 'from Castlecomer, Ballyragget, Johnswell, Threecastles, Dunmore and other faraway places to protest', as the Kilkenny People reported on 15th June 1918. 40,000 women signed in Dublin.

Somehow though, the only list of the women's signatures that survived in the entire country is the list for Kilkenny city. That list is now at Rothe House.

Two Kilkenny people, in particular, played a part in the survival of the list, Edwin Stallard and Cissie deLoughry. About thirty years ago, they donated the ledger containing the women's signatures to the archives at Rothe House. They recognised its importance.

Come to Rothe House and see the ledger with its signatures on Thursday, June 7 at 8pm. Meet some other people who are collecting stories and photos of their grandmothers and great aunts. During the evening, local historian Ann Murtagh will give a short talk about the women's extraordinary protest.

The project is supported by the Decade of Centenaries strand of the Creative Ireland Programme, by Kilkenny County Council, and by Kilkenny Archaeological Society.

THE PLEDGE SIGNED BY THE WOMEN IN KILKENNY

Because the enforcement of Conscription on any people without their consent is tyranny, we are resolved to resist the Conscription of Irishmen.

We will not fill the places of men deprived of their work through refusing the enforcement of Military Service.

We will do all in our power to help the families of men who suffer through refusing enforced military service.

And the full list of women, and where they were from...

