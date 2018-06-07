Defiant Kilkenny women remembered as they marched against conscription in 1918
Full list of over 1,000 women who signed petition against British proposals
The list of 1000 Kilkenny women who signed a pledge against conscription a hundred years ago is now available and Kilkenny Archaeological Society (KAS) is now collecting stories and photographs of the women involved in this protest in 1918.
When the British government announced plans to extend conscription to Ireland in April that year there was a general outcry - from Sinn Fein, from the Labour Party, the Irish Volunteers, Cumann na mBan, from the trade unions, from the Catholic Church, the Gaelic League, and many others.
In the early days of the First World War, Irishmen joined the army voluntarily but, since 1916, there had been a dramatic change in public opinion. But by 1918 Britain was also facing urgent demands from the Western front for more men.
Ireland responded with weeks of protest, including from groups like Cumann na mBan. But the women thought something more should be done. In Britain, women had taken men's places in the factories and on the farms when conscription was introduced. Irishwomen would refuse.
So the women marched on St Columcille’s day, 9th June 1918. Not just in Kilkenny. This was a national day of protest by women. Each town made its separate plans for the day.
In Kilkenny city, the women collected on the Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm on the Callan Road. At 4pm, they marched to the Black Abbey. Local groups from Cumann na mBan, the Girl Scouts, the Gaelic League, the Irish Drapers' Assistants' Union and Irish Clerical Workers' Union were prominent. An appeal was made to those not connected with those organisations but who were in sympathy with the movement, to 'fall in'.
From the Black Abbey they marched to the Tholsel on High Street. Two bands joined the women, the Pipers' Band and St John's Brass Band. They played Irish airs. There were hymns and prayers too. People lined the streets as the women passed.
It was at City Hall that the women wrote their names in the ledger beneath the text of a short pledge. Even though it was a Sunday, City Hall was open for the occasion.
The pledge was written in both Irish and in English. Most of the women added their addresses to their names. They were young and old. Nearly all were from Kilkenny city - Walkin St, John St, Patrick St, High St, the Butts, Michael St, etc. Few city streets were not represented.
Outside the city, the story was similar. Three hundred women marched and signed the pledge in Callan. They marched in Ballyhale. They marched in Mullinahone. They signed in Thomastown. Some women travelled into Kilkenny city 'from Castlecomer, Ballyragget, Johnswell, Threecastles, Dunmore and other faraway places to protest', as the Kilkenny People reported on 15th June 1918. 40,000 women signed in Dublin.
Somehow though, the only list of the women's signatures that survived in the entire country is the list for Kilkenny city. That list is now at Rothe House.
Two Kilkenny people, in particular, played a part in the survival of the list, Edwin Stallard and Cissie deLoughry. About thirty years ago, they donated the ledger containing the women's signatures to the archives at Rothe House. They recognised its importance.
Come to Rothe House and see the ledger with its signatures on Thursday, June 7 at 8pm. Meet some other people who are collecting stories and photos of their grandmothers and great aunts. During the evening, local historian Ann Murtagh will give a short talk about the women's extraordinary protest.
The project is supported by the Decade of Centenaries strand of the Creative Ireland Programme, by Kilkenny County Council, and by Kilkenny Archaeological Society.
Further details from: 1918women@gmail.com.
THE PLEDGE SIGNED BY THE WOMEN IN KILKENNY
Because the enforcement of Conscription on any people without their consent is tyranny, we are resolved to resist the Conscription of Irishmen.
We will not fill the places of men deprived of their work through refusing the enforcement of Military Service.
We will do all in our power to help the families of men who suffer through refusing enforced military service.
And the full list of women, and where they were from...
No address:
Kathleen Bateman
Mrs. Agnes Brennan
Kathleen Brennan
Margaret Carrigan
Ellen Carroll
Mary Carroll
Nora Cassin
Mary Chambers
Elizabeth Cleere
Mrs M Coleman
Ellen Corcoran
Mary Kate Corcoran
Winifred Corr
Kattie Coyne
Kattie Dalton
Cecilia Delaney
Mrs. S. Delaney
Margaret Delany
Josephine Egan
Nora Finn
Bridie Gittens
Veronica Griffin
Margaret M Hackett
Margaret M Hogan
Margaret Kenny
Margaret Kinchella
Mrs Rose Lenehan
Bridie Lowry
Ellen Lowry
Peggy Lowry
Mrs. Maddigan
Sr. Rufina Mahon
Johanna McDonnell
Ellen McGuinness
Mrs. J. McSweeney
Maggie McSweeney
Annie Murphy
Nora Ní Chorcaigh
Sighle Ní Martáin
Eleanor M. O’Neill
Mrs Elizabeth M. O’Neill
Margaret Parsons
Mrs Quigley
Honora Roche
Mary Roche
Margaret Ryan
Mary Ryan
Mary Sixsmith
Bridget Smitheram
Fanny Smithwick
Janie Smithwick
Lizzie Tobin
Mary Tynan
Maggie Walshe
Kathleen Walter
Abbey St:
Katie Barry
Johanna Brennan
Mrs Ellen Buttler
Ellen Dowling
Mary Ann Dowling
Mrs Dowling
Mrs Mary Grace
Annie Laracy
Mrs H Laracy
Kathleen Laracy
Eileen Morris
Mrs Mary Morris
Mary Muldowney
Aine Ní Madagain
Maíre Ní Madagain
Mrs Kate Pattison
Mary Joe Pattison
Lizzie Slattery
Nellie Slattery
Abbey View:
Mrs Annie Cantwell
Kathleen Cantwell
Kate Grace
Archer St:
Bridget Brennan
Mary Brennan
Alice Flanagan
Mrs Hayes
Cissie Lalor
Hannah Lalor
Mary Lalor
Margaret Ryan
Archersfield House:
Mary Ellen O’Brien
Aut Even Talbot’s Inch
Miss J Cullen
Miss Mary Purcell
Ayresfield:
Maggie Durney
Maggie Durney
Mary Durney
Ballyconra, Ballyragget:
M. Dowling
Ballyragget:
Hanny Bergin
Bank of Ireland:
Kate Manogue
Barrack St:
Annie Brazil
Mrs Bright
Mai Cash
MRs Ellen Connery
Margaret Connery
Lizzie Doherty
Mrs Eva Dollard
Chrissie Farrell
Mrs Anna Johnston
Marth Johnston
Josie Keogh
Katie O’Connell
Mary O’Connell
Ciss Phelan
Bellevue Green’s Hill:
Mary Dunne
Bishop’s Hill:
Maggie Betts
Minnie Boyne
Maggie M Boyne
Hannah Coyne
Clare McDonagh
Mary Kate McDonagh
Blackmill St:
Mary Brennan
Mary jun Brennan
Alice Brophy
Catherine Brophy
Cis Brophy
Bridie Buggy
Margaret Buggy
Mary Ann Coleman
Margaret de Loughry
Nellie de Loughry
Mrs. Margaret Denieffe
Mary Denieffe
Annie Dermody
Mrs. Dermody
Hanny Dowling
Mrs Dunne
Kathleen Kelly
Elizabeth Laylor
Mary Lennon
Kattie Maher
Mary Mahoney
Lena Morrissey
Mrs Morrissey
Suibhán Ní Lionnagháule
Mrs O’Meara
Annie Purcell
Margaret Purcell
May Purcell
Statia Reade
Annie Ryan
Bridget Saunders
Katty Scanlan
Maria Sheehan
Daisy Sparks
Máirín Sparks
Mrs Mary Sparks
Mrs Walters
Jennie Watters
Bridget White
Lizzie White
Margaret White
Bodal:
Margaret Carroll
Cis Renehan
Bonnetstown:
Nellie Carroll
Kattie Lanigan
Bridie Pender
Brooklawn, Dublin Road
Catherine Dowling
Butt’s Cross:
Mrs Conry
Butt’s Green:
Mrs. Ellen Bergin
Kattie Bergin
Maggie Bourke
Anne Broune
Florrie Donegan
Kattie Kerwick
Maggie Kerwick
Mary Kerwick
Mary Kerwick
Annie King
Bride King
Elizabeth King
Mary King
Nora King
Anastas Ní Caiomh
Alice B. O’Keeffe
Mrs. Michael O’Keeffe
Callan Road:
Julia Clohosey
Nora Culleton
Mrs Julia Hickey
Lena Hickey
Statia Kelly
Canice’s Place:
Mrs McSweeney
Eilín Ní Treacaig
Carraig Airt:
Bean Máire Ui Mhiara
Castle Blunden:
Bridget Bolard
Rosie O’Rourke
May Mary Wallace
Castle Road:
Mary A. Furniss
Castle View:
Mrs Walsh
Castlecomer Road:
Daly Mignon
Margaret Hennessy
Cathedral View:
Margaret Hickey
Mary Hickey
Cellarstown:
Maggie Ryan
Chapel Avenue:
Ellen Kinchella
Mrs. Margaret Kinchella
Norah Kinchella
Mrs. Sarah Wall
Chapel Lane:
Mrs Margaret Dunlop
Dolloy Keenan
Eileen Keenan
Fanny Keenan
Margaret Keenan
Margaret Keenan
Annie Quinn
Mrs Kate Quinn
Mary Brigid Quinn
Nellie Quinn
Mrs Kate Ryan
Clonmoran:
Josephine Coady
Danville:
Maggie Mulhall
Sinéad Ní Stallaird
Mary A. Stallard
Mrs Eamonn Ban Ui Callaigh
Dean St:
Kattie Boyle
Edith Brennan
Kathie Brennan
Mrs Brennan
Mrs Crowely
Margaret Darcy
Mary Delaney
Kate Doheny
Bridie Hayes
May Hayes
Alice Hecker
Hannah Hennessey
Julia Keane
Katie Kennedy
M. Kennedy
Mrs. Kennedy
Lizzie Lambert
Julia Morrissey
Bridget Murray
B. O’Regan
Mrs Power
Elizabeth Treacy
Mrs K. Treacy
District Asylum:
Elizabeth Ryan
Drakelands:
Josephine M. Dunne
Dublin Road:
Mrs. Mary Maher
May Maher
Dunmore:
Julia Cantwell
Julia Cantwell
Bridie Stapleton
Ellen Walsh
Dunningstown:
Maggie Dooley
Eilín Ní Dubhlaig
Friar’s Bridge
Johanna Stapleton
Friary Place:
Statia Kelly
Friary St:
Bridie Allen
Baby Kenny
Mrs Margaret Kiely
Annie M Lalor
Cáit Ní Hogáin
Cáit Ní Raghallaigh
Lizzie O’Neill
Katie O’Reilly
Molly O’Reilly
Bridie Shortal
Margaret Shortal
Gaol St:
Mrs Bowe
Lizzie Bryant
Kate Butler
Kathleen Condon
Katie Delaney
Josephine Donoghue
Frances Donohoe
Frances Donohoe
Kati Donohue
Margaret Donohue
Julia Dooley
Katie Dooley
Mrs Roseanna Dooley
Mary Gayton
Ellen Grace
Mary Grace
Crissie Lukeman
Eileen O’Donoghue
Mary O’Donoghue
Katty O’Donoghue
Mrs A Power
Agnes Power
Mary Power
Statie Power
May Quigley
Mrs A Shasby
Nellie Shasby
Garden Row:
Mary Bourke
Maisie Doyle
Esslie Jordan
Mary Jordan
Mary Jordan
Bridie McGuire
Glendine
Ainne Macartney
Mary Macartney
Goslingstown:
Mary Hurley
Stasia Hurley
Graiguenmanagh:
Brigid Maguire
Granges Road:
Bridge Cantwell
Mary Cantwell
Briddie Power
Kattie Power
Green Field:
Mary Carolan
Green St:
Mrs Mary Brennan
Annie Cogan
Mrs Katie Dunne
Jane Halley
Ciss Hoban
Mrs. Mary Lennon
Annie MacDonald
Kattie Marchetti
Maggie McDonald
Mairéad Ní Dubhgáin
Maire Ní Hubháin
Cáit Ní Leabhlair
Eiblin Ní Rúraic
Caitlín Ní Ubáin
Eiblin Ní Rúraic
Caitlín Ní Ubáin
Margaret O’Rourke
Molly O’Rourke
Green’s Bridge:
Cis Lawlor
Anastasia Teehan
Mrs. Bridget Teehan
Green’s Hill:
Mary Gorman
Lizzie O’Brien
High Hayes Terrace:
Gretta Tynan
Mollie Tynan
High St:
Lizzie Barret
Mrs Bowden
Katty Brennan
Annie Brophy
Cress Brophy
Bridie M. Buggy
Bate Burke
Minnie Cahill
Lizzie Campion
Annie Carroll
Kitty Coll
Maggie Coogan
Bridget Croake
May Curran
Nano Delahunty
Julia Devanny
Bridie M. Doheny
Kathleen Dowling
Mary Farrell
Eleanora Fitzpatrick
Katie Glynn
Sarah Goodwin
Mary Haidy
Annie Holland
Jo. Kennedy
Maggie Landy
Josephine Lennon
Kathleen Leonard
Bridie Long
Chrissie Lynch
Mrs K. Lynch
Mary MacAdams
Bridget Maguire
Jeanne Maguire
Margaret McCarthy
Tessie McDonald
Bridget McGrath
Sarah McKeogh
Margaret M. Muldowney
Agnes Murphy
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Catherine Murphy
Josie Murphy
Kathleen M. Murphy
Kattie Murphy
Úna Ní Bibbe
Eilin Ní Breanoin
Brighid Ní Buggain
Mianach Ní Carragain
Aine Ní Dubgall
Siobán Ní Dublaige
Eibhlín Ní Godfry
Cait Ní Mongoin
Brighidh Ní Muricadha
Eibhlín Ní Pollard
Máire Ní Riain
Máire Ní Shuilleabhain
Josephine O’Brien
Maggie O’Reilly
Johanna Pembroke
Mary E Pollard
Kitty Purcell
Mollie Purcell
Ellie Ryan
Nancy Ryan
Jane Saunders
Bridget Sheil
Kattie Spencer
Margaret Sweeney
Bridget Tobin
J F Travers
Katie Treacy
A Tynan
Eilis Ua Draoi
Siobhán Úa Draoi
May Walsh
Mary Walshe
Kattie Williams
Irishtown:
Agnes Delaney
Lilly Delaney
M. Harrington
Eily Hennessy
Elizabeth Hennessy
Teresa Lucas
Lis O’Kelly
James’s Green:
Julia Browne
Kathleen Coady
Mrs Teresa Bridget Doran
Annie Fahy
Mrs Ellen Fahy
Mary Kennedy
Margaret Mary Malone
Mary Moore
Kati Norton
Mary Norton
James’s St:
Mary Bateman
Bessie Brennan
Kitty Brunton
Isabel H. Dungan
Ellen Dunne
Bridget Hurley
Katie Maher
Mary Maher
Alice E. Moran
Miss O’Sullivan
Kathleen Mary Phelan
Mary Reade
Kathleen Ryan
Minnie Walsh
Mary Weekes
Mary Margaret Weekes
John:
K. Hennessy
John St:
M. Brennan
Bridget Buggy
Agnes Byrne
Margaret Byrne
Lizzie Cody
Mrs. Julia Cooney
Margaret Dunleavy
M S Freeman
Mary Gibson
Agnes Hickey
Margaret Hickey
Mrs. Ellen Kealy
Brigid Kenna
Mary Kenna
Winefrede Kenna
Margaret Kinchella
Bride Larkin
Lizzie Maher
Josephine Morrissey
Mrs Morrissey
Pollie Mullaly
Sara Naddy
Nora Ní Chiónoith
Una Ní Dunslaine
Máire Ní Mhaighaimhna
Ailis Ní Nuallaín
Mary J. O’Connell
Joan O’Grady
Kathleen O’Grady
Maire O’Grady
Mrs. Frank O’Murgan
May B. Quinlan
Mary Ronan
Nellie Ronan
Jennie Watters
Kathleen Williams
Marie Williams
Mary Williams
Bridie Young
Mrs. Katty Young
John’s Bridge:
Kate Quirke
Ellen M Ryan
John’s Green:
Mrs Mary Bryant
Ellen Hennessey
Maggie Malone
Margaret Malone
Julia McDonnell
Maggie McDonnell
John’s Place:
Hannah McCormack
John’s Kilkenny:
Máire Ní Corcóraig
Johnstown:
Maire Duan
Rita Duan
Johnswell:
Mary Hegerty
Joiner’s Folly:
Annie Egan
Kells Road:
E. Corrigan
Kenny’s Well:
Maggie Archbold
Mary Ceaser
Kattie Delaney
Mary Donnelly
Annie Dowling
Maggie Dowling
Kate Kelly
Kate Walsh
Mary Walsh
Kennyswell St:
Mary Brophy
Bride Butler
Margaret O’Neill
Mrs. John O’Neill
Kieran St:
Kate Bateman
May Bateman
Mrs H. Blanch
Bridie Blanchfield
Kathleen Bollard
Mrs Bollard
Bridget Bryant
Mary Chambers
Lily Cummins
Maggie Cummins
Mary Cummins
Ellen Delaney
Anie Dollard
Julia Gaffney
Bridie Glen
Sarah Hogan
Ethna Margaret Hurley
Margaret Celia Kelly
Elizabeth Kelly
Lizzie Moran
Cáit Ní Bhutlair
Mairéad Nic Cártháigh
Mary Ann Quinn
Mrs Quinn
Nancy Redmond
Mary Jane Stanton
Marianne Treacy
Mrs. Margaret Tyrrell
Stasia Tyrell
Kilcreene:
Bridie Healy
Kate Kelly
Rose Kelly
Mary O’Dowd
Statia Walsh
Kilkenny:
A Duncan
Lacken:
Bridget McCabe
Joanna White
Lake View:
Nan Finn
Lilac Cottage, Archer St:
Fanny Furniss
Jenni Furniss
Lombard St, Dublin:
Mary Cunningham
Lord Edward St:
Bridie Butler
Mary Butler
Mrs. Butler
Kattie Lawlor
M O’Brien
Mary Pollard
Annie Scully
Ellen Walshe
Jane Walshe
Mrs Walshe
Loreto Convent:
Cissie Boland
C. M. F. Raphael Campbell
Rose Clementina Comerford
Sr. Began Craddon
Anna Crowley
Sr. Syncletica Culleton
Sr. Leonard Cummins
Sr Crescentia Dunne
S. Honoria Fenelon
M. Stanislaus Kane
M. J. Gonzales Keating
Sr. Thaddeus Lilly
M. J. Boniface Lynch
M. C. McNamara
Teresa Nagaria Moran
Margaret Cosmas Naddy
Mairead Ní Fhlataraigh
Mairead Ní Riain
Bridget Sr. Januarius Nolan Nolan
O’Connor de Ricci
Mary Sylvester O’Reilly
Lucy Purcell
Margaret Shelly
Clare Silke
Loreto Lodge:
Bridget Knox
Mary Knox
Loreto View:
Margaret Fogarty
Mrs Annie Healy
Catherine Healy
Mollie Healy
Kattie McCullagh
Hanoria McDonald
Loughboy:
Katie Corcoran
Katie Hoyne
Josie McGrath
Mary Anne McGrath
Lis O’Carroll
Margaret’s Fields:
Mary Anne O’Neill
Maudlin St:
Mary Begin
Moya Bligh
May de Loughry
Margaret Dowling
Ciss Lalor
Cissie Lalor
Nan Lalor
Nora Lalor
Mrs. Mary Lennon
Ciss Murphy
Eibhlín Ní Blíghe
Mrs Winnie Nolan
Winnie Nolan
Lillie Shore
Mrs. Shore
Jenny Smyth
May Smyth
Ellen Walshe
Julia West
Michael St:
Mary Brennan
Bridie Dowling
Margaret Fennelly
Bridget Flynn
Chrissie Flynn
Nellie Flynn
Ellen Furlong
Anne Gleeson
Bridget Hetherington
Bridget Meany
Statia Phelan
New:
Frances Dowling
New Park Lodge:
Mary Graham
New St:
Josie Cullen
Jo Dwyer
Nellie Dwyer
Nellie Dwyer
Annie Holland
Josie Lukeman
Neworchard:
Brigid Ní Mhurchudha
Newpark:
Mary Blanche
Newtown:
Bridie Cahill
Katie Carroll
Nellie Carroll
Bab Dowling
Mrs Mary Dowling
Mrs M. Kough
Oakley Road, Dublin:
Sile Ní Bhraonáin
Ormonde Road:
Ellen Cleere
Mary Cleere
Mary Cleere
Kate Fennelly
Carrie Gileson
Agnes Kelly
Jane Lalor
Outrath:
Peg Nolan
Mary Rice
Mary jun. Rice
Palmerstown:
Mrs Ellen Ford
Mary Grace
Parliament St:
Agnes Bergin
Ellen Bergin
Ellen Bergin
Annie Byrne
Kate Byrne
B. Cody
Mrs B. Cody
L. Cody
Nell Cody
Bridie Coogan
Katie Cullen
Mary Daly
Mrs Una de Loughry
Maggie Denieffe
Mary Ann Kealy
Katty Kenny
Emily Leahy
Annie McGrath
Winnie McGrath
Maggie Moriarty
Maggie Murphy
Brígid Ní Aonghusa
Eibhlín Ní Chrocaigh
Máire Ní Fháilsáon
Máire Ní Ghuidhir
Annie O’Hanlon
Mrs. Phelan, Maryann
Ainie M. Stallard
Parnell St:
Lizzie Berrie
Maggie Butler
Nano Butler
Mrs Bridget Cantwell
Mary Costello
Statia Costello
Hannah M. Costelloe
Johanna Dowling
Margaret F. Dowling
Mary Dunne
Mary Grace
Alice Grant
Mary A. Grant
Maggie Hogan
Nora Lennon
Bessie Lyster
Ellen Lyster
Ellie Lyster
Mary Meehan
Ellie Murphy
Maire Ní Súilleabháin
Chrissie Ryan
Maggie Sullivan
Mary Williams
Mary Williams
Patrick St:
Margaret Bergin
Molly Bourke
Rose Boyne
Annie Brennan
Mrs. Brennan
Annie Byrne
Katie Cantwell
Maggie Carroll
Mrs Maggie Carroll
Bridget Cleare
Miss Bridget Cleere
Mrs Bridget Cleere
Mollie Cleere
Mary Cogan
Mrs Conners
Margaret Corcoran
Mary Corcoran
Kattie Delany
Mrs Annie Doheny
Margaret Mary Doheny
Annie Dowling
Kitty Dowling
Maria Dowling
Bridie Dwyer
Mary Dwyer
May S Dwyer
Mary Anne Farrell
Josie Foster
Mrs. Foster
Mary Grady
Bridie Griffin
Florence Griffin
Gertrude Griffin
Joanna Griffin
Tessie Griffin
Mary B. Hickey
Bridget Hickman
Clarisdina Hickman
Mrs. Holland
Mary Holohan
Mary Holohan
Alice Keating
Jennie Keating
Maryanna Keating
Katie Lawlor
Bridget Leahy
Bridget Leahy
Johanna Leahy
Katie Leahy
Katie Leahy
Mary Leahy
Mrs Lukman
Mary Martin
Mollie McGrath
Ellie Meade
Nellie Meath
Lena Miles
Meady Molloy
Kitty Morrissey
Maggie Morrissey
Mary Morrissey
Mrs Morrissey
Mrs Morrissey
Statia Morrissey
Statia Morrissey
Annie Murphy
Mary Murphy
Maggie Myles
Mary Kate Myles
Anne Ní Aonguise
Aine Ní Donnacada
Clar Ní Griobhta
Úna Ni Leabhlain
Máire Ní Reastagaigh
Maire Ní Súilleabháin
Mary Kate O’Carroll
Eliza O’Farrell
Alice O’Neill
Julia O’Neill
Katie O’Neill
Molly O’Neill
Nellie O’Neill
Mary Pembroke
Molly Phelan
Statia Reade
Joehanna Ryan
Josy Ryan
Mary Ryan
Mary Saunders
Mrs Annie Scully
Mary Walshe
Mary Whyte
Poyntz Lane:
Margaret Jordan
Presentation Convent, James’s St:
Bridget Walshe
Prior’s Orchard:
Bertha Buggy
Review Fields:
Lena Rafter
Roscrea:
Elizabeth Hannon
Rose Inn St:
Honoria Burke
Brigid Costello
Hanna Hennessy
Agnes B. Hooban
Bridie Kelleher
Maggie Kelly
Ellie Lalor
Mary Mansfield
B. Murphy
Annie B. Nolan
Eileen O’Connell
Mary Anne O’Connell
Maureen O’Connell
Peggy O’Connell
Bride O’Neill
Josie Phelan
Katy Phelan
Mary Timmens
H. Tynan
M Tynan
Rosemount:
Nellie Delaney
Sheastown:
Bridget Dunne
Bridget Muldowney
Lucy Jane Walton
Sion Road:
Annie Brennon
Spring Hall:
Mollie Fleming
Sráid Seagán:
Máire Ní Duinn
St Canice’s Cottage:
Bambrick Kathleen
Mary Manning
St Canice’s Place:
Julie Barron
Kattie Barron
Mrs Barron
Mrs Bourke
Katie McSweeney
Mary McSweeney
St Patrick’s:
Eily Cody
Mary Joe Eiviers
Moira Leahy
Margaret Madden
Katie O’Reilly
Julia Somers
St Patrick’s Lodge:
Bridget Cassin
Julia Cassin
St Rioch’s St:
Bridie Cullen
M S Geary
Sinéid Ní Bhroithe
Stephen St:
Mrs Alice Coonan
Eileen Coonan
Mary E. Lennon
Annie Manning
Mrs. L. Prout
Mrs Young
Talbot’s Inch:
Katie Carroll
Anastasia Denn
Margaret Doney
Kitty Dunphy
Mrs Mary Dunphy
Alice Mary Grogan
Hanna Hogan
The Palace:
Brigid Doyle
The Parade:
Nora Sweeney
The Quay:
Mabel Kavanagh
The Ring:
Mary Walton
The Square, High St:
Gertrude, Egan
Thomas St:
Mary McDonald
Mrs. McDonald
Annie Walsh
Threecastles:
Eileen Duan
Troyswood:
Ellie Dalton
Mrs. J. Neary
Urlingfor:
Ciss Ryan
Urlingford:
Mary Hayes
Velvet Lane:
Lizzie Trehy
Nancy Trehy
Vicar St:
Lena Brannigan
Mrs Costigan
Ilenor Crannan
Ellen Cranny
Mrs Dalton
Cis Dunne
May Dunne
Kate Grace
Cis Kelly
Julia Kelly
Mary Kelly
Baby Keogh
May Keogh
Mrs Keogh
Mary Larkin
Máiréad Ní Laochda
Bridget Woods
Walkin St:
Kattie Bourke
Mary Bourke
Ellen Brennan
Maggie Brickley
Mary Buttler
Kathleen J. Byrne
Mrs Byrne
Bridget Cassin
Janie Cassin
Maggie Cassin
Mary Ellen Cassin
Katie Connors
Bridie Cooney
Josie Cooney
Kathleen Cooney
Annie Corrigan
Margaret Crennan
Mary C. Deegan
Granny Dempsey
Annie Donoghue
Johanna Doran
Kate Dowling
Mrs A. Dwyer
Bridie Dwyer
Nano Dwyer
Statia Egan
Mary B. Gargan
Mary Hickey
Maggie Hoban
Mrs Maggie Hoban
Bridget Hogan
Josephine Hogan
Mrs. Hogan
Nellie Hogan
Ellen Houghney
Josie Kavanagh
Alice Kennedy
Catherine Kennedy
Bridget Kenny
Mrs Bridget Kenny
Margaret Kinchella
Mary Kate Kinchella
Mary Lynch
Mollie Maggennis
Bridie Mahony
Katie McBride
Alice McCormac
Eileen McCormac
Mary McEvoy
Mollie McEvoy
Lizzie Moore
Kathleen Morrissey
Annie Murphy
Ellen Murphy
Mary Murray
Maire Ní Angliosh
Catherine Nolan
Siss Nolan
Lucy O’Hara
Sarah O’Hara
Katie Ryan
Mary Joseph Sandvoss
Alice Slavin
Ellen Misses Tunstan
Ellie Tunstan
May Walton
Warrington:
Lizzie Byrne
Mrs Byrne
Annie Doyle
Johanna Hill
Mary Hill
Angela Moloney
Nellie Moloney
Waterford Road:
Cathleen Hogan
Cait Ní Bhrennain
Mary Purcell
Watergate:
Bride Beckett
Mary Beckett
Eiblín Ní Breannaín
Mary O’Keeffe
Mary Walton
Wellington Square:
Jane Clancy
May Fennell
M. A. Hogan
Norah Hogan
William St:
Edith Delaney
Ellie Manning
Hannah McCarthy
Margaret McCarthy
Áine Ni Cháirdil
Eihblín Ní Chróinin
Monica Ní Dómhnaill
Eibhlín Ní Dublainge
Treasa Níc Dómnaill
Eibhlín NicCárthuig
Windgap Terrace:
Kathleen Timmens
Mrs Timmins
Wolfe Tone St:
Katie Burke
Anastasia Coady
Eibhlín de Burca
Máire de Burca
Elizabeth Hoyne
Elizabeth junr Hoyne
Elizabeth Long
Mrs Long
Eileen Ní Cogain
Mary Purcell
Ellen Sulivain
