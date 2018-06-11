Pet owners in Kilkenny invited to enter 'Nose of Tralee' competition

Animal lovers in Kilkenny are being invited to submit photos of their pets for the 2018 'Nose of Tralee' competition, which is now open for entries.

The fifth year of the event promises to be the biggest yet. Open to all types of pets across the 32 counties, it is Ireland’s largest pet competition that includes all animals, not just cats and dogs.

To enter, pet owners need to submit a photo of their pet looking fabulous and say why they deserve to take the title of ‘2018 Nose of Tralee’. Over the last four years, the competition has seen all types of pets enter the competition - cats, dogs, horses and even a pig.

Pets have a chance to be one of 32 county finalists, with an overall Nose of Tralee winner and runner-up. Last year's county finalist for Kilkenny was Pedro the horse, who gave a good account of himself.

The winner will receive a photo shoot with David Mcauley photography, and a range of prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, Dabble in Art, Buster Box and Naturo Pet Food.

“This year we can’t wait to see a variety of different types of pets enter and we are especially looking forward to meeting all of the 5 years of finalists at our live event,” says Kate McQuillan, owner of Pet Sitters Ireland.

“Ireland is a nation of huge animal lovers and we look forward to this time of year to celebrate the special bond that people have with their pets. If you think your pet is the next Nose of Tralee, then we can’t wait to hear from you!”

The competition is open for entries until June 30, after which a public vote and judging will take place.

For more information, and to enter the Nose of Tralee, click here.