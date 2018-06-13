Patrick Kavanagh devotee gives stunning performance based on poet's life at the Book Centre, Kilkenny

Lifelong fan of poet, Patrick Kavanagh, Kilkenny man, Jimmy Rhatigan had his audience spellbound last night in the Book Centre on High Street, Kilkenny during his show paying homage to his favourite poet, Kavanagh.

It included a wonderful version of the poem/ballad, 'On Raglan Road' that had the crowd in raptures including poet and Kilkenny People columnist, Gerry Moran.