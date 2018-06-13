Patrick Kavanagh devotee gives stunning performance based on poet's life at the Book Centre, Kilkenny
Jimmy Rhatigan had audience in palm of his hand
Jimmy Rhatigan during his show on Patrick Kavanagh at the Book Centre, Kilkenny
Lifelong fan of poet, Patrick Kavanagh, Kilkenny man, Jimmy Rhatigan had his audience spellbound last night in the Book Centre on High Street, Kilkenny during his show paying homage to his favourite poet, Kavanagh.
It included a wonderful version of the poem/ballad, 'On Raglan Road' that had the crowd in raptures including poet and Kilkenny People columnist, Gerry Moran.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on