Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section. Here are some top picks for job vacancies:

Glanbia require seasonal general operatives. Applicants must have at least two years’ experience of working in a fast paced, highly automated manufacturing environment and/or a qualification in an industrial trade such as electrician, instrumentation technician or mechanical fitter.

Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers are looking for an operations finance manager. Five years previous experience are required in a similar role, and the applicant will be an ACA/ACCA/CIMA qualified account. Excellent proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite is required.

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership want a sports administrator for two days a week on a 12-month contract. Applicants must have a Leaving Certificate or a Degree, Professional Qualification or National Diploma in a relevant Discipline. Also, a minimum of three years’ experience in administration is essential.

A leading trainer in the horse-racing industry, John J Brennan & Co., Chartered Certified Accountants, are looking for an accountant/office manager. Applicants must be accounting technicians or part qualified accountants, and five years’ experience are essential. Also necessary to have good systems and IT skills in Sage accounting systems.

A full-time chef de partie is required in Aroi Asian Street Food. Applicants must be available to work 39 hours per week.

Eurospar want a fresh food manager for a busy supermarket in Kilkenny city. Candidates must have at least three years’ experience and level 2 HASSP training.

A plumber is required at Hickey plumbing contractors. A full clean driving licence is necessary, as well as third or fourth year apprentice plumbers.

There are four vacancies at Mowlam Healthcare. They are looking for a clinical nurse manager, a senior staff nurse, a staff nurse and a relief chef.

Castle Orthodontics are looking for a clinical assistant/dental nurse. No experience is required, but own transport is essential.

Nicholas Mosse Irish Country Shop need a full time and part time café assistant.

The Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board require a cleaner/canteen operative.

A childminder is wanted to mind three children aged five, six and eight in the Cuffesgrange Area for the summer holidays. Flexible hours are available.

A house cook is required for a small group of elderly people in a care setting in Kilkenny City. It’s a part time position, with 10.5 hours a week.

