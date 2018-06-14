Ossory Youth has plenty going on for young people of Kilkenny this summer

There’s plenty to do for young people aged between 12- 19 years this summer with Ossory Youth.

After all the exams, it’s nice to kick back with friends doing something different each week. Ossory Youth has many programmes on offer this summer.

The local group will run a seven-week Multimedia course covering basics in animation, film making, film critique, journalism and radio broadcasting amongst other creative areas. It takes place one full day a week.

If you would like to improve on your leadership skills, Ossory Youth has a Leadership course where they will work on team building, increasing communication skills as well as practical training in first aid and fire safety. This course runs one full day a week for the month of June.

There’s also a week-long summer art camp with artist Joanne, suitable for ages 14 and up involving drawing and painting.

Later in the summer there will be a music programme aimed at young people involved in making music and upskilling.

Weekly groups will also run as usual, and new people are always welcome to come in and find out more. Ossory Youth has various art groups, Open Door — a gay/straight alliance group, Fitness Friday group and our Saturday Café is open as always from 3pm to 5.30pm, and a great place to hang out and get good value food and chats.

There are also groups rurally throughout Kilkenny/Laois so get in touch if there is a particular area you live in and want to see what’s available locally.

Places are limited, so contact Ossory Youth for more information. Call or text Ossory on 056-7761200 or Eilis on 087-9442112 or ewalklett@ossoryyouth.com.