Fianna Fail councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere elected Mayor of Kilkenny

The new Mayor of Kilkenny is Fianna Fail councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere from Skeoughvosteen, who was elected unopposed this evening at a meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.

The council chamber at City Hall was packed with well wishers, delighted friends and family, including the new mayor's wife Brenda and their four girls, Gracie, Emily, Holly and Hannah.

Cllr Cleere was proposed by party colleague Cllr Joe Malone, and seconded by Cllr Patrick O' Neill (FG). As no other candidates were proposed, Cllr Cleere was deemed elected.

Thanking his supporters, Mayor Cleere said it was a great honour and a great responsibility, and he looked forward to the year ahead.

