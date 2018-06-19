Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to give Brexit talk at Kilkenny Arts Festival

Negotiating the Future is the name of the talk which will be given by former Taoiseach, Berie Ahern at Kilkenny Arts Festival on Monday, August 13 at 5.30pm in St Canice’s Cathedral in the city.

Drawing on his unique experience in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement and the EU Constitutional Treaty, Bertie Ahern (Taoiseach of Ireland from 1997 to 2008) analyses the players, risks and opportunities of Brexit in conversation with David Davin-Power, one of Ireland’s leading political journalists.