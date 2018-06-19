Homeless presentations up 60% in Kilkenny

A total of 29 people presented as homeless in Kilkenny last month, just over 60% of an increase on the previous month.

The figures were published in the Council's monthly management report for May 2018.

In April, a total of 18 people presented as homeless/potentially homeless which was three fewer than March and is down from a high of 37 presentations in January.

The 137 presentations in the first five months of this year compare to 134 for the same period last year and 145 in 2016.

The total number of homeless presentations in Kilkenny last year was 319 but this was down from 349 in 2016.