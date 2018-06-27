'Significant problems' at County Hall car park in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny County Council has said “significant problems” have arisen with the car parking capacity in County Hall.

In the local authority’s monthly management report for June, councillors were informed that “a number of complaints” have been received in recent months from members of the public who have tried to access County Hall for official business purposes, only to find there was no parking available.

This resulted in the individuals being unable to visit County Hall and attend to their business.

SYSTEM CHANGE

Later this year, it is proposed to install a new barrier system on the County Hall car park, similar to systems currently in operation in other public car parks in the city. The Council report said that the existing keycode system will be replaced with a “ticketed system”.

The Council added: “It is intended that visitors to County Hall on official business will continue to have free access to County Hall car park.

“The first period of parking will be free, but visitors staying longer than this free period will be charged an hourly rate.

“The proposed new barrier system will be monitored and managed remotely, similar to other car parks in the city.”

RIVERCOURT HOTEL

In addition to this, arrangements are currently being put in place to increase the number of parking spaces available in County Hall.

The Council are in the process of putting in place a revised arrangement with the Rivercourt Hotel for the use of the area to the rear of the hotel, with the Council having use of a greater area from Monday to Friday.