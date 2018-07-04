'Select Kilkenny as home of National Design Centre', council chief implores Minister

The Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne has called on Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to give serious consideration to locating the new National Design Centre for Ireland in Kilkenny.

Colette Byrne was speaking this morning at an event where the Minister formally launched the Abbey Quarter scheme on the former Kilkenny brewery site. Noting that Minister Humphreys Department will shortly be examining the feasibility of the National Design Centre, Ms Byrne said Kilkenny deserved 'serious consideration'.

Former home of Smithwicks Brewery set to become a vibrant new urban quarter in the heart of Kilkenny City . Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation ,Heather Humphries,TD, launches the Abbey Quarter Development to the media @investkilkenny #AbbeyQuarter @LisneyIreland pic.twitter.com/loQMa2eKIa July 4, 2018

"It would be right at home here in Kilkenny - the Medieval City - with a modern feel," she said.

"It will build on the legacy of the Kilkenny Design Workshops and link to the campus of the TUSE. It would have a significant impact on Kilkenny and the south-east region, and be in keeping with Government policy to support regional development.

"Not everything can fit inside the Pale. There will have to be 'positive discrimination' toward the regions if the NPF is to be delivered. Select Kilkenny as the location for the National Design Centre, and Kilkenny will play its part in making it happen."

The chief executive was speaking at the launch of the Abbey Quarter scheme in Kilkenny this morning. For full coverage, see next week's Kilkenny People.