Minister expected to make Abbey Quarter announcement in Kilkenny today

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys is in Kilkenny City this morning, where she is expected to announce details of €12.3 million in development loan finance allocated to regenerate part of the old brewery site into 'top-class' office accommodation.

The funding will be allocated through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). Initial details of the financing first emerged in 2015. In advance of today's visit, the Minister said it would be a huge opportunity for Kilkenny.

“Without a doubt, this will be hugely attractive to indigenous and foreign investors alike,” she said.

The ISIF says it expects construction to begin on the project in Quarter 4 of this year, following the execution of legal documentation.

According to letting agent Lisney, the Brewhouse will be the first building to be developed, and will provide a range of flexible ‘grade A’ office options. The building can be let in its entirety, as three separate floors or up to 12 office suites.

Originally the centre of brewing operations, it is located beside the old abbey and has frontage on to Horse Barrack Lane which is being re-landscaped to provide high quality public space. Aoife O’Neill of Lisney says interest in the site is already strong.

“Abbey Quarter is attracting businesses looking to provide their employees with something more than just a place to work, this is an exceptional location for companies seeking outstanding global connectivity and the capacity to attract high calibre talent,” she said.

The masterplan for the Abbey Quarter sets out a vision for mixed use residential, commercial, retail, education and civic spaces, and a 2.5-acre public urban park at St Francis Abbey. It also includes for a linear park along the banks of the river, and conservation of the site’s historic buildings.

